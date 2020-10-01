UEFA Awards: Lewandowski named men's player of the year, Harder best women's player

Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA men's player of the year on Thursday following a treble-winning season Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski was at the Champions League group draw in Geneva to receive the award, just weeks after Bayern won the 2019/20 edition of the competition.

The Poland striker scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern also won the Bundesliga, UEFA Super Cup and the German Cup.

The Bayern striker bagged two awards on the night, as he also clinched the best forward of the season award. He netted 15 goals in the last season.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Messi vs Ronaldo in UCL; PSG, Man United in group H

The most expensive female footballer in the world following her transfer to Chelsea, and former Wolfsburg striker, Pernille Harder was named the women's player of the year. The Danish striker scored 38 goals in 33 seasons last season.

Harder also won the best forward of the UEFA Women's Champions League season, as she finished with nine goals and two assists in the competition.

The best goalkeeper of the season awards, for men and women, respectively, went to Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi.

ALSO READ| Leeds boss Bielsa praises Guardiola's imaginative approach

Lyon and Bayern players sweeped more accolades on the night. Joshua Kimmich won the UCL defender of the season award, while Wendie Renard claimed the UWCL defender of the season trophy.

Jean-Luc Vasseur, head coach of the current UEFA Women's Champions League winner Lyon, was awarded the best women's coach of the season.

On the other hand, the mastermind of Bayern Munich's Champions League winning season, Hansi Flick was awarded the men's coach of the year.

Europe's finest #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/rmQdLc1heW — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2020

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne was awarded the best midfielder of the Champions League season. Yet another Lyon player picked up an award on the night as Jennifer Marozsan bagged the best midfielder of the Women's Champions League season.

Former Chelsea forward and Champions League winner with the club in 2012 Didier Drogba became the first African and non-European player to win the UEFA President's Award. The trophy was presented by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at the beginning of the draw ceremony in Geneva.