Champions League final: Full List of UCL winners before Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in 2023-24

Spanish giant Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final on June 2 (12:30 AM IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years while Dortmund is looking for its second-ever title after winning it in the 1996-97 season.

Following is the list of winners over the years: