Champions League final: Full List of UCL winners before Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in 2023-24

Spanish giant Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final on June 2 (12:30 AM IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years while Dortmund is looking for its second-ever title after winning it in the 1996-97 season.
Following is the list of winners over the years:
|SEASON
|WINNER
|1955-56
|Real Madrid
|1956-57
|Real Madrid
|1957-58
|Real Madrid
|1958-59
|Real Madrid
|1959-60
|Real Madrid
|1960-61
|Benfica
|1961-62
|Benfica
|1962-63
|AC Milan
|1963-64
|Inter Milan
|1964-65
|Inter Milan
|1965-66
|Real Madrid
|1966-67
|Celtic
|1967-68
|Manchester United
|1968-69
|AC Milan
|1969-70
|Feyenoord
|1970-71
|Ajax
|1971-72
|Ajax
|1972-73
|Ajax
|1973-74
|Bayern Munich
|1974-75
|Bayern Munich
|1975-76
|Bayern Munich
|1976-77
|Liverpool
|1977-78
|Liverpool
|1978-79
|Nottingham Forest
|1979-80
|Nottingham Forest
|1980-81
|Liverpool
|1981-82
|Aston Villa
|1982-83
|Hamburger SV
|1983-84
|Liverpool
|1984-85
|Juventus
|1985-86
|FC Steaua Bucuresti
|1986-87
|FC Porto
|1987-88
|PSV Eindhoven
|1988-89
|AC Milan
|1989-90
|AC Milan
|1990-91
|Crvena zvezda
|1991-92
|FC Barcelona
|1992-93
|Olympique de Marseille
|1993-94
|AC Milan
|1994-95
|Ajax
|1995-96
|Juventus
|1996-97
|Borussia Dortmund
|1997-98
|Real Madrid
|1998-99
|Manchester United
|1999-2000
|Real Madrid
|2000-01
|Bayern Munich
|2001-02
|Real Madrid
|2002-03
|AC Milan
|2003-04
|FC Porto
|2004-05
|Liverpool
|2005-06
|FC Barcelona
|2006-07
|AC Milan
|2007-08
|Manchester United
|2008-09
|FC Barcelona
|2009-10
|Inter Milan
|2010-11
|FC Barcelona
|2011-12
|Chelsea
|2012-13
|Bayern Munich
|2013-14
|Real Madrid
|2014-15
|FC Barcelona
|2015-16
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Real Madrid
|2017-18
|Real Madrid
|2018-19
|Liverpool
|2019-20
|Bayern Munich
|2020-21
|Chelsea
|2021-22
|Real Madrid
|2022-23
|Manchester City
