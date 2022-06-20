Football Football Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck to step down following sale of club Bruce steps down following the completion of the consortium takeover, however, he will remain involved as senior advisor AP LONDON 20 June, 2022 14:34 IST Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck with Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha before the Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League match this year - Reuters/Andrew Boyers AP LONDON 20 June, 2022 14:34 IST Bruce Buck, who has served as Chelsea chairman since 2003, is stepping down from his position following the change of ownership at the Premier League club.Chelsea said on Monday that Buck “will continue to support the club as a senior advisor.”Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) -- the highest price ever paid for a sports team — to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.Also Read: Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new seasonIt marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.“Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport,” Boehly said. “We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the club.” Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :