Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk’s N-word video

The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.

LONDON 31 January, 2023 17:10 IST
Mudryk made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month.

Mudryk made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month.

An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media.

He has now deleted the video.

“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July,” his representative reportedly told the Sun newspaper in Britain. “Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

The Associated Press has contacted Chelsea for comment on Tuesday.

Mudryk, the 22-year-old Ukraine international, made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month and is part of a squad overhaul by the club’s American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

