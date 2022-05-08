Chelsea pips Arsenal to retain WSL crown, makes its three in a row

Chelsea registered a comeback 4-2 win over Manchester United to retain its Women's Super League (WSL) title in a nervy final day finsih on Sunday. The triumph made it three successive WSL wins for Chelsea and its fifth overall.

Erin Cuthbert scored in the first half on either side of United's goals from Martha Thomas and Ella Toone before a Sam Kerr double and Guro Reiten strike clinched the victory for the Blues.

Chelsea finished a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal, which beat West Ham United 2-0 in a concurrent fixture.

More to follow...