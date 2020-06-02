Football Football Chelsea stars take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter campaign The Chelsea squad assembled in a H shape, which Chelsea said stood for 'humans', as each player stood on one knee. Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 20:33 IST Chelsea players take a knee - @ChelseaFC/Twitter Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 20:33 IST Following on from Liverpool's support, Chelsea players took a knee on Tuesday in a powerful statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.The Blues squad assembled in a H shape, which Chelsea said stood for 'humans', as each player stood on one knee. Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta told the club's website that the players have been keeping a close eye on the news in recent days. He said, "‘We see many incidents of discrimination in every part of the world and it shouldn’t happen. We are all equal and it doesn’t matter our origin, the colour of our skin, our religion, our sexuality, we are all human."READ | FIFA signals support for in-game Floyd solidarity messages The solidarity from players is following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after he pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis. Enough is enough. We are all HUMANS. Together we are stronger. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6vPYaOXFiT— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) June 2, 2020 Demonstrations have taken place around the world as well as in the US, with campaigners determined that Floyd's death should be a turning point in a long struggle against racism and police brutality.Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were among the Chelsea players to put statements on Twitter in support of the movement.A number of black sporting greats, including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, LeBron James and Tiger Woods, have spoken out on the issue.NBA superstar James supported Liverpool's stance by reposting the Premier League leader's tweet with his own "#YNWA" message – a reference to the Anfield club's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos