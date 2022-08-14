Football

Premier League 2022/23: Kane’s late equaliser helps Tottenham Hotspur to 2-2 draw with Chelsea; Tuchel, Conte send off

The managers of both sides, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, were send off for clashing after full-time.

14 August, 2022 23:18 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Ivan Perisic. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Harry Kane turned saviour for Tottenham Hotspur with an equaliser in injury time to help his side to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In an emotionally charged conclusion to a game dominated by Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, the Blues manager and Antonio Conte, the Spurs manager were red carded after almost coming to blows at the end of the game.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Koulibaly in the 19th minute. The newly-signed defender thundered in a volley directly from a corner delivered by another new signing, Marc Cucurella.

Spurs equalised in the 68th minute through Hojberg, whose shot sneaked past the Chelsea goalkeeper into the bottom corner. The lead-up to the goal was questioned by Tuchel and eventually lead to the first altercation with his opposite number, with both shown a yellow card then.

Premier League: Conte, Tuchel shown red card after Chelsea-Spurs derby

The hosts retook the lead after Spurs fumbled on possession. Raheem Sterling teed up wing back Reece James who finished with aplomb.

Spurs, who were second-best for most parts of the game, pinched a point in the end through a Harry Kane header after Ivan Perisic whipped in a corner from the right.

