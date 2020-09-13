Chennaiyin FC signs defenders Chhuantea Fanai, Reagan Singh

Defenders Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and Reagan Singh have joined Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on free transfers.

Fanai - better known as Chhuantea - is former India international. He is one of the members of the 2015 team that won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.



He made his professional debut for JCT in the I-League. The towering left-back then moved to Shillong Lajong before signing for Bengaluru FC, winning the Federation Cup in 2014-15 and the I-League title in 2015-16. The 31-year-old has also featured in the ISL for Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City. He was last seen in Odisha FC's colours in the 2019-20 season of the Indian top-flight.



Singh, 29, started off with I-League club Royal Wahingdoh in 2012, then moving to NorthEast United FC in the ISL besides spells at Salgaocar S.C and Mumbai FC in the Indian second division.

“Chhuantea and Reagan are important additions to our squad in the key full-back positions. They bring valuable experience of playing in the ISL and will have a vital role to play in our efforts to push for success in the upcoming season,” said Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba László.





“I am delighted to join CFC and am really excited about working with the new coach (László) and achieving his vision for the club. This will be a unique ISL season and I can’t wait to meet the boys in Goa and get the ball rolling,” said Chhuantea after his transfer.

“I am very happy to join one of the most successful clubs in the ISL. CFC are a unique team with a great fanbase, and I promise to contribute to the best of my ability in our efforts to bring a third ISL title to Chennai,” Singh added.