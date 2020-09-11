Football Football ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC signs Australian defender Jacob Tratt The 26-year-old Jacob Tratt is a very talented defender who can play both as a right-back and centre-back. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 21:23 IST Odisha FC new signing Jacob Tratt. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 21:23 IST Odisha FC (OFC) has secured the services of Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The defender has penned down a one-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side on Friday.The 26-year-old Tratt is a very talented defender who can play both as a right-back and centre-back. After his youth career at Sydney FC, he has been consistently playing in the Australian A-League and has represented Sydney FC, Sydney United, Wellington Phoenix, Sutherland Sharks and Perth Glory.OFC head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are pleased to secure Jacob's signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique who can develop further. His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth."After joining the club, Jacob Tratt expressed, "I am excited and grateful for this opportunity at Odisha FC. Looking forward to work with coach Stuart Baxter in contributing to the success of the club in the upcoming season ahead." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos