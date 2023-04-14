Football

Chest pain forces Szczesny out of Europa clash with Sporting

Wojciech Szczesny was forced to exit Juventus’ Europa League quarter-final clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday after suffering chest pain during the match.

Turin 14 April, 2023 06:50 IST
Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny is patted on the head by Filip Kostic as he substituted off.

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny is patted on the head by Filip Kostic as he substituted off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland international Szczesny was substituted by Mattia Perin late in the first half of the first leg at the Allianz Stadium after on-pitch checks by Juve’s medical staff.

Sky Sport in Italy reported that Szczesny, who left the pitch in tears, had trouble breathing and heart palpitations.

“It was fear, it was something that had never happened to me before. I was struggling to breathe so I was worried and scared,” said Szczesny after the game.

The Italian club said early tests showed no serious health problems for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

