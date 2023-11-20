MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure

The former international player, the first woman to take charge of the Steel Roses, was named the Asian Football Confederation’s women’s coach of the year for 2022 just a few weeks ago.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 15:55 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
China’s head coach Shui Qingxia looks on during a match.
China’s head coach Shui Qingxia looks on during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

China’s head coach Shui Qingxia looks on during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP

China women’s football coach Shui Qingxia has been sacked for failing to guide them to next year’s Paris Olympics, the football association said on Monday.

The former international player, the first woman to take charge of the Steel Roses, was named the Asian Football Confederation’s women’s coach of the year for 2022 just a few weeks ago.

But she has paid the price after a qualifying campaign for Paris 2024 ended in failure earlier this month, with fans turning on the coach.

“The contracts of the head coach and the original coaching team have automatically been terminated according to the agreement,” a Chinese Football Association statement read.

An interim coaching team will take charge for two friendly matches away at the United States next month while the CFA gives “careful consideration” to her successor.

Shui was in charge for two years, winning the 2022 Asian Women’s Cup and taking China to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

China was dumped out of the World Cup in the group phase, having been thrashed 6-1 by eventual finalist England.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shui Qingxia /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure
    AFP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Every genuine Indian cricket lover should be proud of this team, says Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Cummins’ captaincy in World Cup final was brilliant: Paine
    PTI
  4. Fighting against the odds, Nilakanta and Manipur determined to enter quarterfinals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure
    AFP
  2. India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Belgium’s Tedesco ends first year in charge with target achieved
    Reuters
  4. Midfielder Rice felt ‘nervous’ over record Arsenal transfer
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City beats United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure
    AFP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Every genuine Indian cricket lover should be proud of this team, says Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Cummins’ captaincy in World Cup final was brilliant: Paine
    PTI
  4. Fighting against the odds, Nilakanta and Manipur determined to enter quarterfinals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment