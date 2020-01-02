Football Football China replaces Lippi with Li Tie Veteran coach Marcello Lippi lasted six months in his second spell in charge of China, which has appointed Li Tie as his replacement. Jamie Smith 02 January, 2020 18:38 IST Li Tie first match in charge of China will be against the Maldives on March 25. - Getty Images Jamie Smith 02 January, 2020 18:38 IST Li Tie has been appointed as the new coach of China's national team, the Chinese Football Association has confirmed. He replaces Marcello Lippi after the veteran Italian quit last November following a defeat to Syria in World Cup qualifying.Lippi's second spell lasted just six months and Li will now be charged with leading China towards Qatar 2022.His first match in charge will be against the Maldives on March 25 with China lagging eight points behind Group A leader Syria, although it has a game in hand.Li was part of the China squad that qualified for the 2002 World Cup, its only appearance at the tournament to date.As a player, he featured for Everton in the Premier League and was in caretaker charge of China at December's EAFF E-1 Football Championship, where it lost two of its three games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos