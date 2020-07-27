Football Football Chinese Super League: Champion Guangzhou, Wuhan win on opening day China international forward Wei Shihao scored twice against Shanghai Shenhua in a 2-0 victory in the opening match of the Chinese Super League. Reuters 27 July, 2020 13:42 IST An image of the Chinese Super League match between Wuhan Zall and Qingdao Huanghai. - reuters Reuters 27 July, 2020 13:42 IST Guangzhou Evergrande began the defence of its Chinese Super League (CSL) title with a 2-0 victory against Shanghai Shenhua as the delayed 2020 campaign, revamped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally kicked off over the weekend.Two goals from China international forward Wei Shihao gave the side coached by Italian World Cup-winner Fabio Cannavaro victory as it began it bid for a ninth crown in 10 seasons in perfect fashion behind closed doors on Saturday.Shenzhen FC defeated Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Guangzhou R&F 3-0 on Sunday to climb above Evergrande on goal difference in the league's Dalian hub in northeast China.Instead of the home-and-away system, the 16 CSL teams are playing a round robin in two groups with the top four from each qualifying for an eight-team “championship” stage and the remaining eight going into a “relegation” phase.Dalian Pro, coached by Spaniard Rafa Benitez, got off to a disappointing start with a 3-2 defeat by Shandong Luneng, while Jiangsu Suning pipped Henan Jianye 4-3. Juventus beats Sampdoria to win ninth straight Serie A title In the Suzhou hub near Shanghai, Wuhan Zall - hailing from the city where the novel coronavirus first emerged last year - received a guard of honour before beating promoted Qingdao Huanghai 2-0.An own goal by defender Yaki Yen and Liu Yun's strike in the second half sealed the win for Wuhan, who had travelled to Cadiz in Spain for a pre-season tour on Jan. 29 and stayed there for several weeks as the virus spread rapidly.Last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan overcame an early red card for defender Yang Fan to defeat Chongqing Lifan 2-1, with second half goals from Li Lei and Piao Cheng. A Yu Dabao own goal 10 minutes from time ensured a tight finish.Hebei CFFC was held 2-2 by Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.Tianjin Teda face Shanghai SIPG later on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos