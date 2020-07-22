Football Football Chinese Super League players test negative for COVID-19 ahead of delayed season start A total of 1,870 individuals from the tournament's two hubs - Suzhou near Shanghai and Dalian in the northeast of China - have undergone medical checks. Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:08 IST In this February 28, 2017 photo, Brazilian player Oscar of Shanghai SIPG makes a gesture during an Asian Champions League group-stage match against Western Sydney Wanderers in Shanghai, China. - AP/ File Photo Reuters 22 July, 2020 10:08 IST All Chinese Super League (CSL) players have tested negative for COVID-19 as the season prepares to kick off on Saturday after a five-month delay, Xinhua reported.A total of 1,870 individuals from the tournament's two hubs - Suzhou near Shanghai and Dalian in the northeast of China - have undergone medical checks, with none of them testing positive for the disease.READ | Conte feels Serie A is getting more competitive despite Juventus dominance Players and officials from the 16 participating teams will be confined to their hotel and parts of the stadiums and tests will be conducted once a week during the tournament, it added.The CSL was originally scheduled to start on February 22 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Teams will play a round robin with the top four qualifying for an eight-team “championship” stage and the bottom four from each group going into a “relegation” phase. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos