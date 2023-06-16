Magazine

Nations League: Italy lack attacking talent, says Mancini

Nations League: Italy held off a superior Spain side for most of the match in Enschede but struggled to create many chances and lost to a late goal by substitute Joselu.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 08:30 IST , Enschede - 2 MINS READ

AP
Italy coach Roberto Mancini.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy coach Roberto Mancini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy must keep looking for new attacking talent as they continue to struggle to perform at a consistent level, coach Roberto Mancini said on Wednesday after his team’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Nations League semifinals.

ALSO READ
Napoli hires Rudi Garcia as coach to replace Luciano Spalletti

Italy held off a superior Spain side for most of the match in Enschede but struggled to create many chances and lost to a late goal by substitute Joselu.

“We already began to freshen things up and will continue to do so,” Mancini told reporters.

“There are good kids. But talent comes in waves. Right now we have good midfielders and defenders, but we are lacking great forwards, I don’t know why.”

ALSO READ
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beats Italy 2-1, advances to Nations League final

The defeat by Spain continued the erratic form of the European champions, who missed out on the last two World Cups and lost to England in Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

Mancini said a new tactical game plan with three centre-backs and two wing-backs had worked well in the first half, but that his team had made things too easy for Spain after the break.

“We set things up differently, and we did things well in the first half when we managed to cut Spain’s passing lines,” he said. “But we dropped off a bit too much in the second half.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
