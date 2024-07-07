Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia

The final four teams have been decided in the Copa America 2024 after a riveting quarterfinals stage saw some upsets and some usual suspects continuing their winning ways.

Defending champion Argentina, debutant Canada, on song Colombia, and 15-time champion Uruguay are the four teams that will play in the semifinals for a place in the summit clash.

Here is all you need to know about when and where the semifinal matches are going to be played:

SEMIFINAL 1: ARGENTINA VS CANADA

Emiliano Martinez’s heroics between the sticks during a penalty shootout against Ecuador confirmed Argetnina’s semifinal spot, while Canada too triumphed over Venezuela in a penalty shootout to make its first-ever appearance in the final four.

When and where will the Copa America 2024 semifinal between Argentina and Canada kick off? Argentina vs Canada will kick off on Wednesday, July 10, at 5:30 am IST at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

SEMIFINAL 2: URUGUAY VS COLOMBIA

Colombia brushed aside Panama 5-0 in its quarterfinal match to extend its unbeaten game record to 27 matches. On the other hand, Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the semifinals.

When and where will the Copa America 2024 semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia kick off? Uruguay vs Colombia will be played on Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 am IST at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

COPA AMERICA 2024 LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

While there’s no confirmation about which network or platform will telecast or live stream Copa America in India, you can follow the LIVE coverage on the Sportstar’s website and app.

In USA, the Copa America 2024 will be telecast across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).