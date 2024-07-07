MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia

All you need to know about the schedule and venues of the Copa America 2024 semifinal matches involving Argentina, Canada, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 08:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the ball prior to taking the first penalty shot in the penalty shoot out following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador.
Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the ball prior to taking the first penalty shot in the penalty shoot out following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the ball prior to taking the first penalty shot in the penalty shoot out following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The final four teams have been decided in the Copa America 2024 after a riveting quarterfinals stage saw some upsets and some usual suspects continuing their winning ways.

Defending champion Argentina, debutant Canada, on song Colombia, and 15-time champion Uruguay are the four teams that will play in the semifinals for a place in the summit clash.

Here is all you need to know about when and where the semifinal matches are going to be played:

SEMIFINAL 1: ARGENTINA VS CANADA

Emiliano Martinez’s heroics between the sticks during a penalty shootout against Ecuador confirmed Argetnina’s semifinal spot, while Canada too triumphed over Venezuela in a penalty shootout to make its first-ever appearance in the final four.

When and where will the Copa America 2024 semifinal between Argentina and Canada kick off?
Argentina vs Canada will kick off on Wednesday, July 10, at 5:30 am IST at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

SEMIFINAL 2: URUGUAY VS COLOMBIA

Colombia brushed aside Panama 5-0 in its quarterfinal match to extend its unbeaten game record to 27 matches. On the other hand, Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the semifinals.

When and where will the Copa America 2024 semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia kick off?
Uruguay vs Colombia will be played on Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 am IST at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

COPA AMERICA 2024 LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

While there’s no confirmation about which network or platform will telecast or live stream Copa America in India, you can follow the LIVE coverage on the Sportstar’s website and app.

In USA, the Copa America 2024 will be telecast across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties to reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties to reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who will Uruguay face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties to reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment