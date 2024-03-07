MagazineBuy Print

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: Brazil earns spot in final with 3-0 victory over Mexico

Adriana Leal and Antonia both scored first-half goals and Brazil earned a spot in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 08:42 IST , SAN DIEGO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Yasmim Assis Ribeiro #6 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after a goal scored by Adriana Leal Da Silva #11 against Mexico.
Yasmim Assis Ribeiro #6 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after a goal scored by Adriana Leal Da Silva #11 against Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Yasmim Assis Ribeiro #6 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after a goal scored by Adriana Leal Da Silva #11 against Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Adriana Leal and Antonia both scored first-half goals and Brazil earned a spot in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Wednesday.

Brazil will play the winner of the late match between the United States and Canada in the championship game set for Sunday evening at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Mexico was a player down after the 29th minute when Nicolette Hernandez was sent off with a red card.

Leal put Brazil up in the 21st minute. After Hernandez was carded, Antonio scored in the 32nd. Yasmin made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Mexico pulled off the biggest upset of the group stage, defeating the United States 2-0. It was just the second time the Americans had lost to their southern neighbors in 43 meetings.

Mexico went on to eliminate Paraguay 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Brazil routed Argentina 5-1.

The tournament was the first women’s Gold Cup, designed to give teams in the region meaningful competition. Four of the teams that participated — the United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia — will also play in this summer’s Olympics.

Brazil /

Mexico /

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
