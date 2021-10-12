CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil versus Argentina World Cup qualifier played out

The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match.

The September 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. They should have been in quarantine.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said, “We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch,” in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday. He added that the fate of the qualifier was not up for his organisation to decide.

Argentina's foursome — Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero — are under investigation by Brazilian authorities for allegedly providing false information upon arrival. Britain is on Brazil’s red list for COVID-19 risks.