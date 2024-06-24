MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ramos refereed the semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14.
infoIcon

Brazil opens its Copa America 2024 campaign in a Group D match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in California, United States of America on Monday.

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.

Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.[9]

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ramos refereed the semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)
Assistant referees: Alberto Morin (MEX), Marco Bisguerra (MEX)
Fourth Official: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
Fifth Official: Alberto Ponte (VEN)
VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)
Assistant VAR: Erik Miranda (MEX)

