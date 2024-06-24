Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?

Brazil opens its Copa America 2024 campaign in a Group D match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in California, United States of America on Monday.

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.

Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.[9]

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ramos refereed the semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14.