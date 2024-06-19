Copa America 2024: Full list of competition mascots over the years

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from the South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

The Mascot of the 2024 Copa America is an eagle named Capitan.

As per the tournament organisers, the inspiration for the choice of an eagle as the mascot was born from the symbolism that this majestic animal has in various cultures of the Americas, illustrating strength, boldness, and excellence.

From 2021 to 1987, here is the full list of Copa America mascots - also know as pets - down the history lane.

2021 - PIBE (BRAZIL)

Pibe, Copa America 2021 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pibe, the dog, was the mascot for the 2021 edition of Copa America which was held in Brazil.

Pibe was described as a funny, cheerful, agile and unique mascot with which the organization of the competition described the dog that would represent the Copa América as ‘The maximum specimen of the New South American Race.’

Copa América had arranged an online voting through its official Twitter handle to decide the selection of the mascot on 2 December 2019.

The designers also claimed that the pet had the best traits of each South American dog breed.

2019 - ZIZITO (BRAZIL)

Zizito, Copa America 2019 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zizito, a capybara, was named as the mascot for the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

The name pays tribute to former Brazil star Zizinho, one of Pele’s childhood idols, and was picked with an online poll.

Zizinho scored 17 Copa American goals, tied for most in tournament history with Argentina’s Norberto Mendez. He died in 2002 at the age of 80.

2015 - ZINCHA (CHILE)

Zincha, Copa America 2015 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zincha, a culpeo fox, was the mascot for the 2015 Copa America in Chile.

A canid species that lives throughout Chile and several places in South America, particularly in the countries surrounding the Andes Mountains. It had characteristic designs on the body that allude to the indigenous culture of Chile.

The name of Zincha is derived from a mixture between the words Zorro (fox) and Fan.

2011 - TANGOLERO (ARGENTINA)

Tangolero, Copa America 2011 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tangolero, a bird, was the mascot of the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.

A ñandú, also known as Rhea, is a bird native from South America. It is dressed in the uniform of the Argentine National Team and has the official ball of the tournament.

2007 - GUAKY (VENEZUELA)

Guaky, Copa America 2007 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 2007 Copa America held in Venezuela had a Guaky, a macaw, as its mascot.

It was dressed in the Venezuelan national team’s jersey and on its wings the country’s flag. To choose the official mascot, a contest was held, which was entered by 4.5 million Venezuelan children. The winning entry came from 15-year-old Jhoyling Zabaleta.

2004 - CHASQUI (PERU)

Chasqui, Copa America 2004 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 2004 Peru Copa America’s mascot was Chasqui, an indigenous Peruvian character.

Chasqui is a name that raises from the ancient Inca couriers (runners). He was dressed in the Peruvian team’s shirt. On his head he wore a multicolored band with two feathers and played bare feet with a ball.

2001 - AMERIKO (COLOMBIA)

Ameriko, Copa America 2001 mascot. | Photo Credit: AFP

An Alien named ‘Americo’ was the 2001 Copa America mascot which was held in Colombia.

The turquoise alien with blue eyes’ name comes from the translation of America to Esperanto.

1999 - TAGUA (PARAGUAY)

The Copa América Paraguay 1999 mascot was Tagua a peccary but also known as a boar.

Tagua appeared with a ball, black boots and dressed in the Paraguay flag colours holding a popular drink called Tereré, the official drink of Paraguay.

1997 - TATU (BOLIVIA)

Tatu, an armadillo, was the mascot of the 1997 Copa America held in Bolivia.

The nine-banded armadillo wore the shirt of the Bolivian National Team under its shell.

1995 - TORITO (URUGUAY)

For Uruguay’s 1995 Copa America, Torito, a bull as the mascot.

Torito was chosen to spread awareness and signify the importance of livestock in Uruguay during the time. The bull donned the Uruguay national team kit colours.

1993 - CHOCLITO (ECUADOR)

Choclito named after Ecuadorian corn, is one of the most traditional food of Ecuador and was the mascot of the 1993 Copa America.

The corn is painted in the colours of Ecuador national team.

1991 - GUASO (CHILE)

Guaso was chosen as the mascot of the 1991 Copa America in Italy.

Guaso was a stylised drawing representing the Chilean Huaso (peasants), dressed in the Chilean flag and a ball.

1989 - TICO (BRAZIL)

For the 1989 Copa America hosted at Brazil, Tico - Zorzal Sabia - a typical bird of the region was announced as the mascot.

This species of birds is mainly found in the wooded habitats in eastern and northern South America. Tico wore a blue shirt, white shorts and blue boots and socks.

1987 - GARDELITO (ARGENTINA)

After 71 years since the commencement of tournament, Copa America introduced the concept of mascots in its quadrennial tournament in 1987.

For the 1987 Copa America held in Argentina, Gardelito was the first and official mascot of the tournament.

The mascot is based on the famous Argentinian tango singer Carlos Gardel.