The Indian women’s cricket team began a three-match ODI series on Sunday, June 16, against its South African counterparts with a thumping win in Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship.

Opener Smriti Mandhana and debutant spinner Asha Sobhana starred in India’s 143-run victory as they bowled out South Africa’s batting line up in 37.5 overs, preventing the Proteas from chasing down the target of 266.

The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs Matches played: 29 India: 16 South Africa: 12 No result: 1 Last result: India won by 143 runs (Bengaluru, 2024)

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA: Total played: 13 India: 7 South Africa: 6 Last result: India won by 143 runs (Bengaluru, 2024)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS Mithali Raj (IND) 26 882 46.42 79* Mignon du Preez (SA) 20 616 36.23 90* Punam Raut (IND) 17 603 43.07 104*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Avg. BBI Jhulan Goswami (IND) 20 34 3.61 18.11 4/24 Shabnim Ismail (SA) 17 25 4.02 23.68 4/30 Shikha Pandey (IND) 14 25 4.04 17.68 4/34

NUMBERS FROM THIS SERIES

Most runs: Smriti Mandhana - 117 runs Most wickets: Asha Sobhana Joy - 4 wickets

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

You can watch the second ODI between India women and South Africa women on Sports 18 and DD Sports. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.