Football

Coronavirus hits Hoffenheim, three players out for Dortmund game

The two unnamed players who were affected had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.

Reuters
16 October, 2020 19:11 IST
Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim's players celebrate after defeating Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga earlier this season (Representative Image).   -  Reuters

Reuters
16 October, 2020 19:11 IST

Hoffenheim on Friday said two players had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from international duty and a third player also went into quarantine ahead of Saturday's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

READ | Fewer hosts for Euro 2020 an option: UEFA president Ceferin

The two unnamed players had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.

“A further Hoffenheim player is also in quarantine due to a COVID-19 case in his immediate family,” the club said in a statement.

Hoffenheim is level with Dortmund on six points from three games, one behind leader RB Leipzig.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos

 Related