Coronavirus hits Hoffenheim, three players out for Dortmund game

Hoffenheim on Friday said two players had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from international duty and a third player also went into quarantine ahead of Saturday's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The two unnamed players had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.

“A further Hoffenheim player is also in quarantine due to a COVID-19 case in his immediate family,” the club said in a statement.

Hoffenheim is level with Dortmund on six points from three games, one behind leader RB Leipzig.