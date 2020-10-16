Football Football Coronavirus hits Hoffenheim, three players out for Dortmund game The two unnamed players who were affected had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said. Reuters 16 October, 2020 19:11 IST Hoffenheim's players celebrate after defeating Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga earlier this season (Representative Image). - Reuters Reuters 16 October, 2020 19:11 IST Hoffenheim on Friday said two players had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from international duty and a third player also went into quarantine ahead of Saturday's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.READ | Fewer hosts for Euro 2020 an option: UEFA president Ceferin The two unnamed players had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.“A further Hoffenheim player is also in quarantine due to a COVID-19 case in his immediate family,” the club said in a statement.Hoffenheim is level with Dortmund on six points from three games, one behind leader RB Leipzig. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos