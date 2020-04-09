Football Football Coronavirus lockdown: Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas stuck in India Chennai City FC's coach Akbar Nawas is stuck in India owing to the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown and he can't wait to meet his family back home. Rayan Rozario COIMBATORE 09 April, 2020 21:38 IST Akbar Nawas guided Chennai City to its 2018-19 I-League title. - BISWARANJAN ROUT Rayan Rozario COIMBATORE 09 April, 2020 21:38 IST COVID-19 has pushed all sportspersons and coaches indoors. Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas is one of them. “It [coronavirus] has affected every soul. It's a tough situation for all, but nothing is more important than human lives. Of course, we miss the training, but it’s better to stay safe,” he told Sportstar.Akbar said the Chennai City management took the wise decision of sending the local players back to their families in the middle of March. “They have been home sincethen and I am in touch with them regularly to discuss football and much more.”But, life has become really hard for Akbar after the lockdown. “It’s tough for me at a personal level as I am yet to join my family. The embassy in Chennai is trying its best to help me and so is my club. I hope the flight service resumes on April 14 so that people like me can join our families." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos