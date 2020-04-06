Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus, the English Premier League club said in a statement on social media on Monday. She was 82.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus,” the statement read.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Football across the world – as well as nearly all other sports – has come to a standstill with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of cases globally was approaching 1.3 million on Monday evening, with at least 70,600 deaths reported so far.

Spain has reported the second highest number of cases globally, along with more than 13,000 deaths, having overtaken Italy a day before. The US has reported the highest number of cases of more than 337,000 cases.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan at the end of December and has since spread to more than 200 countries and sovereign entities across the globe.