Champions League, Europa League suspended "until further notice"

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said after a meeting on Wednesday.

All national team games scheduled for June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

JUST IN:



- All men's, women's national team matches scheduled for June postponed, including playoffs for men's Euro 2020 & qualifiers for women's Euro 2021



- U-17 men's Euro, U-19 women's Euro cancelled



- U-17 women's Euro, U-19 men's Euro postponed — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 1, 2020

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League, all of which were scheduled for May, had already been postponed.

While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if play does not start by the end of June.

