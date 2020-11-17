Football Football Sampaoli among nine at Atletico Mineiro to test COVID-19 positive Brazil's Serie A leaders Atletico Mineiro on Monday confirmed nine COVID-19 positive cases at the club, including their Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli. Reuters 17 November, 2020 14:53 IST Jorge Sampaoli tested COVID-19 positive among nine others at Atletico Mineiro. - Getty Images Reuters 17 November, 2020 14:53 IST Brazil's Serie A leaders Atletico Mineiro on Monday confirmed nine COVID-19 positive cases at the club, including their Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli.Those who tested positive among the technical staff include Sampaoli's assistants, fitness coaches, goalkeeping coach and the club's communications director.READ| Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice before Germany showdown Gabriel was the only player to test positive.READ| England's Henderson, Sterling to miss Iceland game due to injuries The club said those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and all are self-isolating.Atletico are top of the standings with a two-point lead over Internacional and have three games scheduled over the next 10 days. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos