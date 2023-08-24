Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has been drawn in Group E for the AFC Champions League after the draw ceremony which happened in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
RELATED | AFC Champions League draw highlights
The other three teams in Al Nassr’s group are - Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC and FC Istiklol.
Persepolis FC
Iranian side Persepolis FC, which is based in Tehran, qualified for the AFC Champions League by virtue of winning the Persian Gulf Pro League, for a record-extending 15th time.
Persepolis’ best performance in the continental competition came in 2018 and 2020, when it finished runners-up.
Ali Daei, whose international goal scoring record Ronaldo broke, is a club legend at Persepolis, with 149 caps.
Al Duhail SC
Al Duhail SC, the reigning Qatar Stars League champion, is managed by former Argentine international Hernan Crespo.
An eight-time league winner, Al Duhail had a dominant domestic campaign last season, winning 16 out of 22 league games, losing only one. Founded in 2009, the Red Knights won the league within two years of formation.
AL Duhail boasts Belgian star Edmilson, who was the top scorer of AFC Champions League 2022.
FC Istiklol
Tajikistan side FC Istiklol qualified for the AFC Champions League after it won the Tajik League, for a record-extending 11th time.
Founded in 2007, their best continental performance is the AFC President’s Cup win in 2012. The Lion have also finished runners-up twice in AFC Cup (2015, 2017)
Latest on Sportstar
- Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League: Who are Al Nassr’s opponents in Group E
- Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
- AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Afghanistan bats first against unchanged Pakistan
- Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Tie-breaks: Pragg eyes historic win over Carlsen; When, where to watch match?
- Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Round 1 Final Highlights, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE