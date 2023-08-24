MagazineBuy Print

Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League: Who are Al Nassr’s opponents in Group E

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr will be making its AFC Champions League debut after it beat Shabab Al Ahli 4-2, in a dramatic game.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 14:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks to pass during the AFC Champions League playoff football match between Saudi’s Al-Nassr and UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli.
Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks to pass during the AFC Champions League playoff football match between Saudi’s Al-Nassr and UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli. | Photo Credit: YAZID AL-DUWIHI/AFP
infoIcon

Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks to pass during the AFC Champions League playoff football match between Saudi’s Al-Nassr and UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli. | Photo Credit: YAZID AL-DUWIHI/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has been drawn in Group E for the AFC Champions League after the draw ceremony which happened in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The other three teams in Al Nassr’s group are - Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC and FC Istiklol.

Persepolis FC

Iranian side Persepolis FC, which is based in Tehran, qualified for the AFC Champions League by virtue of winning the Persian Gulf Pro League, for a record-extending 15th time.

Persepolis’ best performance in the continental competition came in 2018 and 2020, when it finished runners-up.

Ali Daei, whose international goal scoring record Ronaldo broke, is a club legend at Persepolis, with 149 caps.

Al Duhail SC

Al Duhail SC, the reigning Qatar Stars League champion, is managed by former Argentine international Hernan Crespo.

An eight-time league winner, Al Duhail had a dominant domestic campaign last season, winning 16 out of 22 league games, losing only one. Founded in 2009, the Red Knights won the league within two years of formation.

AL Duhail boasts Belgian star Edmilson, who was the top scorer of AFC Champions League 2022.

FC Istiklol

Tajikistan side FC Istiklol qualified for the AFC Champions League after it won the Tajik League, for a record-extending 11th time.

Founded in 2007, their best continental performance is the AFC President’s Cup win in 2012. The Lion have also finished runners-up twice in AFC Cup (2015, 2017)

