MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with joint-most assists in Euros history

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s match against Turkiye in the Group F match in Euro 2024.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 23:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring the third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring the third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring the third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s match against Turkiye in Group F of Euro 2024 to become the player with the joint-most assists in the tournament, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.

It was his first assist in this edition of the tournament, taking his tally to the joint-highest in the tournament’s history, with Karel Poborský. The 39-year-old, is already the highest goalscorer in the Euros with 14 goals.

MOST ASSISTS IN EUROS

  • Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - 8
  • Karel Poborský - Czechia - 8
  • Cesc Fabregas - Spain - 5
  • Bastian Schweinsteiger - 5
  • Arjen Robben - 5

MOST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 15 goals
  • Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals
  • Antoine Griezmann (France), Alan Shearer (England), Álvaro Morata (Spain) - 7 goals

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with joint-most assists in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India moves closer to semifinals with convincing win over Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Ronaldo assists Fernandes; Another own goal; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with joint-most assists in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with joint-most assists in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India moves closer to semifinals with convincing win over Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Ronaldo assists Fernandes; Another own goal; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment