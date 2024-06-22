Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with joint-most assists in Euros history

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s match against Turkiye in Group F of Euro 2024 to become the player with the joint-most assists in the tournament, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.
It was his first assist in this edition of the tournament, taking his tally to the joint-highest in the tournament’s history, with Karel Poborský. The 39-year-old, is already the highest goalscorer in the Euros with 14 goals.
MOST ASSISTS IN EUROS
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - 8
- Karel Poborský - Czechia - 8
- Cesc Fabregas - Spain - 5
- Bastian Schweinsteiger - 5
- Arjen Robben - 5
MOST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 15 goals
- Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals
- Antoine Griezmann (France), Alan Shearer (England), Álvaro Morata (Spain) - 7 goals
