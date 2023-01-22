Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al Nassr debut: When, where to watch the Portugal captain play, live streaming info

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, will hope to revive his career at Al Nassr, which recently saw with a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

Team Sportstar
22 January, 2023 22:44 IST
22 January, 2023 22:44 IST
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, will hope to revive his career at Al Nassr, which recently saw with a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead his new club Al Nassr in his debut in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Sunday.

The 37-year-old signed a deal with Al Nassr till 2025 in a deal worth 200 million euros after his contract with Manchester United was prematurely terminated just before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

However, Ronaldo made a promising start in Riyadh when he scored twice for Saudi All Star XI against Paris Saint-Germain, featuring Lionel Messi and will look to continue on his goalscoring pursuit in the Middle East.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match, at the King Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match, at the King Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi. | Photo Credit: AP

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo will “rediscover the pleasure of playing” when he brings a little stardust to the Saudi Arabian league.

“The only thing I wish for Ronaldo is that he rediscovers the pleasure of playing and smiles again because in recent months between Manchester United, the national team and then at a personal level he hasn’t had easy moments,” Garcia said Sunday on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally being staged in the kingdom.

“If he finds the pleasure of playing again, that will already be a goal achieved,” added the coach who described the 37-year-old Portuguese international as a “tremendous athlete”.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, will hope to revive his career at Al Nassr, which recently saw with a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

(with inputs from AFP)

When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Al Nassr?
Unfortunately, the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq match, set to feature Cristiano Ronaldo as captain, will neither be telecast live nor will it be live streamed in India.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us