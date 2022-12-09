Football

Ronaldo is an ‘exceptional player’, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has sprung to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo by highlighting his professionalism during his time at the Spanish club, after the forward lost his place in Portugal’s World Cup starting line-up.

Reuters
09 December, 2022 00:07 IST
09 December, 2022 00:07 IST
FILE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelotti.

FILE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has sprung to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo by highlighting his professionalism during his time at the Spanish club, after the forward lost his place in Portugal’s World Cup starting line-up.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has sprung to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo by highlighting his professionalism during his time at the Spanish club, after the forward lost his place in Portugal’s World Cup starting line-up.

Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer came off the bench late in their 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16, having been dropped from the starting side after an outburst following his substitution against South Korea.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr

Italian Ancelotti managed Ronaldo for two seasons at Real.

“Ronaldo probably still feels in his 20s because he’s fine, he’s got the answers he’s looking for in his body,” Ancelotti told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. “The competition has become tough.

“I’ve coached him (Ronaldo) for two years and there were no problems. In fact he solved them for me. Cristiano trains well, he pays attention to detail, everything was easy for me to manage. He is an exceptional player.”

Portugal’s Football Federation on Thursday denied media reports that Ronaldo had threatened to leave the national team during the World Cup after coach Fernando Santos dropped him.

Ronaldo, who has not scored since converting a penalty in Portugal’s opening game against Ghana, issued a statement saying the squad were “a group too united to be broken by external forces”.

Portugal faces Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Football memes which ruled social media during FIFA World Cup
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us