Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al Nassr 4-0 win over Al Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo took just three and a half minutes to register his name in the scoresheet when his header finds the back of the net to put the home side in the lead with his 12th goal for Al Nassr this season.

Team Sportstar
29 April, 2023 02:29 IST
AL Nassr’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed.

AL Nassr’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the fourth minute to open the goal-scoring account as Al Nassr thumped Al Raed 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League fixture at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Portuguese took just three and a half minutes to register his name in the scoresheet when his header finds the back of the net to put the home side in the lead with his 12th goal for Al Nassr this season.

AS IT HAPPENED: AL NASSR VS AL RAED SAUDI PRO LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

With this goal, Ronaldo also became the league’s joint-fourth-highest goal scorer this season. The five-time Ballon d’Or is also second after Talisca to score the most goal for Al Nassr in 2022/23.

Ghareeb doubled the lead for the home side in the 55th minute when he received the ball from Yahya inside the box and beat the keeper with ease.

Two substitutes, Mohammad Maran and A. Al Sulaigheem, scored in extra time as 11th-placed Raed succumbed to Nassr’s aggressive high press, falling 4-0.

Al Nassr remains in the second position with 56 points in 25 games, three points less than table-topper Al Ittihad, which has an extra game in hand.

