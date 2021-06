Cristiano Ronaldo equals Daei record for most international goals in men's football

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo drew level level with Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list.

The Portuguese skipper scored a brace during the European Championship match against France at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Hungary on Wednesday.

Top 10 goal-scorers

Position Player Matches Goals 1 Ali Daei (Iran) 149 109 2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* 178 109 3 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) 142 89 4 Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) 85 84 5 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) 111 79 6 Hussein Saeed (Irag) 137 78 7 Pele (Brazil) 92 77 8 Ali Mabkhout (UAE)* 92 76 9 Sandor Koscis (Hungary) 68 75 9 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) 76 75

* active players