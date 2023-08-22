MagazineBuy Print

Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Preview, stats; Kick-off at 10:50pm IST

Get live updates, score and highlights of the AFC Champions League clash between Al Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli, happening at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh.

Updated : Aug 22, 2023 22:12 IST

Team Sportstar
TOPSHOT - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on August 18, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on August 18, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
TOPSHOT - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on August 18, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League playoff match between Al Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli.

Key Updates
  • August 22, 2023 22:12
    LINE-UPS

    Al Nassr: TBA

    Al Ahli: Majed Naser, Walid Abbas, Renan Victor, Bogdan Planic, Saeed Sulaiman, Azizjon Ganiev, Milivojevic, Harib Abdalla, Al Ghassani, Igor Jesus, Munas Dabbur

  • August 22, 2023 21:59
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first taste of Asian competition on Tuesday as Al-Nassr meets Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai in a Champions League preliminary round playoff with the rest of the continent wondering if big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs can be stopped.

    Al-Nassr finished second in its domestic league last season but since signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in December, has added more stars this summer. Marcelo Brozkovic, Sadio Mane, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana have arrived from Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Lens respectively.

    The club has lost its first two games of the new Saudi Professional League season and Shabab Al-Ahli may be the champion of the United Arab Emirates but Al-Nassr is still seen as a strong favourite to progress to the group stage, especially as the single elimination game will take place at its Riyadh home.

    Read the full preview here

  • August 22, 2023 21:58
    Form guide (across competitions)

    Al Nassr: L-L-W-W-W

    Al Ahli: W-W-W-W

  • August 22, 2023 21:44
    Streaming/telecast information

    When and where will the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match take place?

    The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will take place on Tuesday, August 22, at 10:50 pm IST at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match in India?

    The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

    Where to watch the live stream of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League in India?

    The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live-streamed on the JioTV App and Sony LIV in India.

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

