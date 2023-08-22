Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Preview, stats; Kick-off at 10:50pm IST

Key Updates
- August 22, 2023 22:12LINE-UPS
Al Nassr: TBA
Al Ahli: Majed Naser, Walid Abbas, Renan Victor, Bogdan Planic, Saeed Sulaiman, Azizjon Ganiev, Milivojevic, Harib Abdalla, Al Ghassani, Igor Jesus, Munas Dabbur
- August 22, 2023 21:59PREVIEW
Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first taste of Asian competition on Tuesday as Al-Nassr meets Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai in a Champions League preliminary round playoff with the rest of the continent wondering if big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs can be stopped.
Al-Nassr finished second in its domestic league last season but since signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in December, has added more stars this summer. Marcelo Brozkovic, Sadio Mane, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana have arrived from Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Lens respectively.
The club has lost its first two games of the new Saudi Professional League season and Shabab Al-Ahli may be the champion of the United Arab Emirates but Al-Nassr is still seen as a strong favourite to progress to the group stage, especially as the single elimination game will take place at its Riyadh home.
- August 22, 2023 21:58Form guide (across competitions)
Al Nassr: L-L-W-W-W
Al Ahli: W-W-W-W
- August 22, 2023 21:44Streaming/telecast information
When and where will the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match take place?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will take place on Tuesday, August 22, at 10:50 pm IST at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match in India?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League in India?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live-streamed on the JioTV App and Sony LIV in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play?
- Indian sports news wrap, August 22
- Durand Cup 2023: Hyderabad, Bengaluru finish group stages with a win
- Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster
- Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Preview, stats; Kick-off at 10:50pm IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE