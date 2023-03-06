Football

Croatia squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers: Luka Modrić named in 25-man list

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić’s squad includes 22 players that he took to the World Cup in Qatar, with the 25-year-old Musa among the new additions.

ZAGREB, Croatia 06 March, 2023 19:38 IST
Luka Modrić is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad.

Luka Modrić is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad.

Luka Modrić is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad named Monday that includes Benfica forward Petar Musa for two European Championship qualifying games.

The 37-year-old Modrić said after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the third-place game at last year’s World Cup that he wanted to “continue until at least the Nations League and after we will see.”

Croatia starts the four-team UEFA Nations League Finals on June 14 against the host Netherlands in Rotterdam. The winner advances to the final against either Spain or Italy four days later.

First, Modrić should add to his national record 162 appearances for Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying. Croatia hosts Wales on March 25 and then plays at Turkey three days later.

The five-nation qualifying group also includes Armenia and Latvia. The top two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, when Modrić will be approaching his 39th birthday.

The Real Madrid midfielder placed fourth last week in voting for the FIFA best player award. Modrić won that award four years ago after Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final, losing to France.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Nediljko Labrović
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol,Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić, Martin Erlic, Josip Šutalo
Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Luka Ivanušec, Luka Sučić
Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Marko Livaja, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Petar Musa
Stand-By Call Up: Ivo Grbić, Kristijan Jakić, Dion Drena Beljo, Dario Špikić

