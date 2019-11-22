Cuadrado extends Juve contract until 2022

Winger Juan Cuadrado has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension at Juventus, the Serie A champion has confirmed.

The 31-year-old Colombia international joined Juve initially in August 2015, in the first of two consecutive season-long loans from Chelsea.

A permanent €20million switch was finally secured ahead of the 2017-18 season.

"I am very happy with what I have done at Juventus" ❤



@Cuadrado's exclusive interview after his contract renewal

Cuadrado has won the Scudetto in each of his four seasons in Serie A, along with three Coppas Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.

The former Fiorentina man has 15 goals and 28 assists in Juve colours, although he has generally been more concerned with defensive duties this season.

Injury problems forced Maurizio Sarri to field Cuadrado as a full-back, and the majority of his 14 appearances in all competitions this term have come on the right-hand side of defence.

Cuadrado is the second senior member of Juventus' squad to pen fresh terms this week after Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci renewed until June 2024.