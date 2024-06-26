MagazineBuy Print

Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of CZE v TUR

Czechia is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 13:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu.
Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu. | Photo Credit: AP
Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu. | Photo Credit: AP

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.

After his stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, Turkiye’s Arda Guler was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella worried about keeping him fit.

Czechia is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek is not optimistic about Schick’s chances of playing. He is praying his team’s luck may turn after an own goal and stoppage time strike against them in the Portugal game and a first-half goal disallowed against Georgia.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place

CZECHIA VS TURKIYE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Turkiye predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bayindir, Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Calhanoglu, Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz, Yilmaz

Czechia predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Barak, Provod, Doudera, Hlozek, Chytil

(With inputs from Reuters)

