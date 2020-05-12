Closed doors? Not a problem for Danish club Aarhus

Danish top-flight club Aarhus has devised a novel way to allow supporters to root for its team from inside the ground when the season restarts later this month by offering virtual tickets.

Aarhus has teamed up with the popular videoconferencing platform Zoom to set up several groups calls that will see fans appear on a number of giant screens around the stadium.

“Since Friday, more than 4,000 people have reserved tickets,” Aarhus spokesperson Soren Hojlund Carlsen said on Monday.

“We want to involve the supporters and give them a community experience,” he told AFP.



READ: Coronavirus: Two games in Belarus postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Fans will be able to follow the match from their stand of choice, to be selected when making the reservation. The tickets are free of charge.

Aarhus, third in the table, is scheduled to play Randers on May 28 in the first game since the Danish league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

League leader Midtjylland has already invited fans to watch the matches on big screens in its stadium car park.