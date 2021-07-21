Football Football Alaba says he is not at Real to replace Ramos, despite shirt number The defender will wear the number four shirt that former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos sported during his 16-year stint at the club. Reuters MADRID 21 July, 2021 18:29 IST David Alaba insisted that he does not feel any pressure to step into Sergio Ramos' shoes. - AP Reuters MADRID 21 July, 2021 18:29 IST New Real Madrid defender David Alaba said he has not joined the club with a view to replace former captain Sergio Ramos.The versatile Alaba, who arrives on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, will wear the number four shirt that Ramos sported during his 16-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.Ramos, 35, has joined Paris Saint-Germain.Alaba insisted that he does not feel any pressure to step into the Spaniard's shoes.READ: Tokyo Olympics football opening round: Sweden thrashes USWNT; Milestone for Brazil's Marta"We all know Ramos was here for a long time and wore this number, becoming the leader of this team," he told a news conference."But the truth is that yesterday I spoke to the club and they told me that right now it's the only available squad number, and I didn't want to start asking other players if they wanted to swap,” the 29-year-old said."I'm honoured to wear the number four, it's a source of great pride and motivation for me and I want to do it justice but I'm not here to compare myself to other players or replace them: I'm here to be David Alaba."The 29-year-old Austrian has signed a five-year deal with the 13-time European champions, having previously spent his entire senior career with Bayern where he won 10 Bundesligas, two Champions Leagues and six German Cups. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :