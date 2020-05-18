Football Football David Beckham reflects on career seven years on from retirement As he reflected on some of his best career moments, David Beckham paid tribute to "amazing" backing from his supporters. Chris Myson 18 May, 2020 15:59 IST David Beckham is now president for Inter Miami - Getty Images Chris Myson 18 May, 2020 15:59 IST David Beckham says he still misses football as he marked seven years since his retirement from the game.The former England captain played the last match of a glittering professional career when he turned out for Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 match against Brest on May 18, 2013.To recognise the occasion, Beckham posted a video of some of his greatest moments – including Manchester United’s 1999 Champions League triumph – along with an accompanying message on Instagram.Beckham, now 45, cannot believe so much time has passed and still has fond memories of his playing days, with his attention now on his ownership of new MLS side Inter Miami.READ| Liverpool winning Premier League would be Klopp's finest achievement – Langerak "I can’t believe it's 7 years today since I played my last game as professional footballer," he wrote."Such great memories. I was so lucky to have played with incredible teammates and had amazing support from the fans. Still miss it. "Can't wait for the next chapter at Inter Miami."As part of a 21-year professional career, Beckham also represented Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Milan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos