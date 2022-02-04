Moyes defends West Ham's lack of January signings

West Ham United manager David Moyes has defended the club's decision not to sign any players in the January transfer window, saying he was interested in quality rather than quantity.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky bought a 27% stake in the London club in November and with a top-four finish a realistic ambition in the Premier League, signings were expected.

Instead Moyes will continue with the squad that has performed so well this season.

"I can only tell you the board were terrific through the January window and they have been since I have been here," Moyes told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round trip to minor league side Kidderminster Harriers.

"They have supported us greatly and made funds available and we tried to use the money as best we could but we just could not get a couple of players I really liked so I would rather save the money than waste it."

Michail Antonio remains West Ham's only recognised striker, but Moyes said the failure to bring in another attacking option was not something that overly concerned him.

"I wouldn't use the word risk because we have other people who can play there," Moyes said.

"We were always trying to add to what we thought we could do. It would hard to get better than Jarrod (Bowen) if we're talking about another striker. I didn't just want backup.

"I wanted real competition. I could have easily gone out and bought backup. I wanted people who were actually going to take other people's jerseys and challenge them."

Moyes said this year's window had been especially difficult.

"I think it was quite obvious to most clubs, as I said I think it was nine clubs who didn't do any business in January, so it should be no surprise to a lot of people that we were one but we did try very hard I have to say," he said.

Before West Ham's top-four challenge resumes next week, Moyes said his team must focus on avoiding what would be the shock of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Kidderminster, who play in the National League North, knocked out Championship side Reading in the third round and Moyes says they will not be taken lightly.

"I would hope we would give all clubs respect and in many ways you have to give the players and teams in the non-league even more respect," Moyes said.

"Because with respect you might not know all their players and their stadium so you have to do even more work to be as prepared as well as you possibly can be."