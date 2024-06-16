MagazineBuy Print

Denmark vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores in first Euros start since cardiac arrest; Major talking points from DEN v SVN

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 21:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena.
Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Euro 2024 saw its Group C matches kick off with Denmark taking on Slovenia at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SLOVENIA VS DENMARK LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORES IN HIS FIRST EURO MATCH SINCE CARDIAC ARREST

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen put the Danes in the lead in the 17th minute, in his first Euro appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest in the previous edition.

He has also become the oldest goal scorer for Denmark in the Euros.

Christian Eriksen returns after cardiac arrest

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen made his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

This is Slovenia’s first Euro match in 23 years

Slovenia has gone unbeaten since its defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen and an excellent 2-0 friendly win over a strong Portugal side in a March friendly shows they will pose a challenge in Group C.

