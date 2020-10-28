Football Football Maradona self-isolating at home due to COVID-19 risk Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of COVID-19. AP BUENOS AIRES 28 October, 2020 09:14 IST Maradona, the coach of the Gimnasia y Esgrima team in Argentina’s top division, is self-isolating at home. - Getty Images AP BUENOS AIRES 28 October, 2020 09:14 IST Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of COVID-19, state news agency Telam reported.Maradona, the coach of the Gimnasia y Esgrima team in Argentina’s top division, was self-isolating at home, according to Telam. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known. The person with symptoms was not identified. The football great turns 60 on Friday.READ: Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigns after Messi rowRiver Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo was also in quarantine at home, the club said on Twitter. On Saturday, he was in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to local media.The Argentinian championship will restart this week. It was interrupted in March due to the pandemic. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos