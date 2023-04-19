Football

The medical team of Maradona under scrutiny for former Argentina great’s death

A previous report had concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours and didn’t receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

AP
BUENOS AIRES 19 April, 2023 20:40 IST
BUENOS AIRES 19 April, 2023 20:40 IST
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020. (File Photo_

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020. (File Photo_ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A previous report had concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours and didn’t receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.

The date of the proceedings has yet to be set, but they are unlikely to begin before next year, the court said Tuesday.

Also Read
‘Diego encouraged us from heaven’: Messi pays tribute to Maradona

A medical board’s report, previously given to prosecutors, concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Three judges from an appeals court in San Isidro, outside Buenos Aires, confirmed the charges brought by prosecutors of homicide by negligence against the members of Maradona’s medical team.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona.

Maradona’s medical team also included psychologist Carlos Díaz, doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Madrid.

Maradona, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

Maradona’s autopsy showed he died of natural causes.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us