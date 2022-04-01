Paraguayan Dominguez re-elected for third term as CONMEBOL president

Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay was re-elected CONMEBOL president for a third term during Friday's congress of the South American football body in Doha.

Dominguez, who took over in 2016 after a vast corruption scandal and was re-elected for a second term in 2018, was the only candidate and received the backing of the ten South American federations for another four-year term.

This 50-year-old businessman has succeeded in reforming the South American body following the arrest of his predecessor and compatriot Juan Angel Napout, sentenced to nine years in prison in the United States for his involvement in the corruption scandal.

READ: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Which teams can still qualify for Qatar 2022?

Dominguez said he was proud to have managed to organise the Copa America in Brazil last year at short notice when it was initially planned to take place in Argentina and Colombia but had to be moved because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dominguez also welcomed CONMEBOL's cooperation with its European counterpart, UEFA -- the two confederations have joined forces to organise competitions, starting with the "Finalissima", a gala match in London in June between European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is a close ally of Dominguez.

READ: England can win World Cup but must be 'close to perfect': Southgate

The CONMEBOL congress was attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a few hours before the 2022 World Cup draw in the Qatari capital.

Dominguez, who is also a FIFA vice-president, started his professional career by running companies owned by his family.

At the same time, he chaired the Asuncion club, Olimpia, the most prestigious in the country, before taking the reins of the Paraguayan federation.