Durand Cup 2021: All you need to know

The 130th edition of the Durand Cup, which is Asia's oldest football competition, will get underway in Kolkata from September 5. The tournament will see 16 teams, including five Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, vie for top honours.

Indian Air Force Football team will lock horns with Mohammedan SC in the opening match of the tournament, which is slated to begin at 3 pm.

The teams have been split into four groups of four teams each and the top two clubs from each group will progress to the quarterfinal.

Kolkata giant Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winner of the Durand Cup - has been drawn into Group A alongside Bengaluru United, the Indian Air Force Football team and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Group B, labelled as the "Group of Death", has ISL sides FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC grouped with I-League's Sudeva Delhi FC and 2016 Durand Cup winner Army Green Football team.

Group C pits Bengaluru FC and and Kerala Blasters FC together, who will be joined by Delhi FC and the Indian Navy Football team. The final group will see reigning Durand Cup and I-League Champion Gokulam Kerala FC take on the likes of Hyderabad FC, Assam Rifles Football Team and the Army Red Football team.

Here's everything you need to know about the Durand Cup -

Which clubs are participating in Durand Cup 2021?

The 16 participating teams are - Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Bengaluru Football Club, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters Football Club, Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala Football Club and Hyderabad FC.

Which are the ISL clubs playing in Durand Cup 2021?

The five ISL clubs playing in the Durand Cup are Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters.

What are the groups in Durand Cup 2021?

Group A – Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club

Group B - Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC

Group C - Bengaluru Football Club, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters Football Club

Group D - Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala Football Club, Hyderabad FC

Where is Durand Cup 2021 being held?

The tournament will be jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal and be held across three venues - the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kalyani Municipality Stadium and Mohun Bagan Club Ground.

What is the format of the Durand Cup?

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held between September 23 and 25. The two semifinals are scheduled for the 27th and 29th, while the final will be played on October 3.

Which club has the most Durand Cup titles?

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been the most successful teams in the Durand Cup - they have each won the tournament a whopping 16 times.