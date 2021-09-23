Durand Cup 2021: Army Red-FC Bengaluru United quarterfinal called off due to COVID-19 cases

The Durand Cup quarterfinal fixture between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United, scheduled for Friday, has been called off due to COVID-19 cases reported in the Army Red squad.

The Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament as a result and FCBU received a bye into the semifinals. "All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament," the organisers said in a statement.