Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa proves too strong for Delhi FC in quarterfinal

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA
24 September, 2021 20:13 IST

Former Indian Super League (ISL) runner-up FC Goa proved too strong for Second Division side Delhi FC, which it beat 5-1 in the quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup at Kalyani Stadium on Friday before progressing to the last-four stage.

Devendra Murgaokar opened the scoring for the Gaurs while Muhammed Nemil and Brandon Fernandes added two more before the break. Leander D'Cunha and Romario Jesuraj scored once each after the break to complete FC Goa's tally.

Delhi, which beat the other ISL side Kerala Blasters to progress to the quarterfinals, failed to match FC Goa's strength and could manage only one reply through Nikhil Mali.

FC Goa will be playing the winner of the last quarterfinal match between fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC and Army Green on Saturday.

The result:
Quarterfinal 3: FC Goa 5 (Devendra Murgaokar 15, Muhammed Nemil 18, Brandon Fernandes 45 + 3, Leander D'Cunha 84, Alexander RomarioJesuraj 90 + 2) bt Delhi FC 1 (Nikhil Mali 82).