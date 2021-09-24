Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa proves too strong for Delhi FC in quarterfinal

Former Indian Super League (ISL) runner-up FC Goa proved too strong for Second Division side Delhi FC, which it beat 5-1 in the quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup at Kalyani Stadium on Friday before progressing to the last-four stage.

Devendra Murgaokar opened the scoring for the Gaurs while Muhammed Nemil and Brandon Fernandes added two more before the break. Leander D’Cunha and Romario Jesuraj scored once each after the break to complete FC Goa’s tally.

Delhi, which beat the other ISL side Kerala Blasters to progress to the quarterfinals, failed to match FC Goa’s strength and could manage only one reply through Nikhil Mali.

FC Goa will be playing the winner of the last quarterfinal match between fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC and Army Green on Saturday.