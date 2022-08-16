Football

Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC goes with first-team, Anirudh Thapa to lead

Chennaiyin FC will field a strong squad for the Durand Cup 2022 with midfielder Anirudh Thapa leading the side.

Team Sportstar
16 August, 2022 22:10 IST
Anirudh Thapa will lead a strong Chennaiyin lineup during the 131st Durand Cup.

Anirudh Thapa will lead a strong Chennaiyin lineup during the 131st Durand Cup.

India internationals Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali and Narayan Das were a part of the Chennaiyin FC squad announced on Tuesday for the 2022 Durand Cup.

Part of Group C, Chennaiyin FC will start their campaign against Army Red FT on August 20 in Imphal. Other teams in the group are Hyderabad FC, TRAU FC and NEROCA.

Among the new signings playing the tournament include Vincy Barretto, Ajith Kumar and Jiteshwor Singh. Youth players Senthamizh, Md. Aqib and Chris White have also been included in the squad.

The Chennai-based club was not a part of the tournament in 2021 with the five slots being taken by Bengaluru FC, Goa FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Md. Aqib, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh
Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Düker, Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag, Chris White
Forwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Suhail Pasha, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Senthamizh, Jobby Justin

