Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC goes with first-team, Anirudh Thapa to lead

India internationals Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali and Narayan Das were a part of the Chennaiyin FC squad announced on Tuesday for the 2022 Durand Cup.

Part of Group C, Chennaiyin FC will start their campaign against Army Red FT on August 20 in Imphal. Other teams in the group are Hyderabad FC, TRAU FC and NEROCA.

Among the new signings playing the tournament include Vincy Barretto, Ajith Kumar and Jiteshwor Singh. Youth players Senthamizh, Md. Aqib and Chris White have also been included in the squad.

The Chennai-based club was not a part of the tournament in 2021 with the five slots being taken by Bengaluru FC, Goa FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters.