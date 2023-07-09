MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Without honour and conscience: Dynamo Kiev blasts Fenerbahce for playing in Russia

Fenerbahce is playing Zenit St Petersburg, Red Star Belgrade and Azerbaijan side Neftci in the Pari Premier Cup from Sunday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 17:33 IST , Kiev - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Fenerbahce.
File image of Fenerbahce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Fenerbahce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev said Fenerbahce was a club “without honour and conscience” in a strongly-worded statement after the Turkish side travelled to Russia to play in a pre-season tournament.

Fenerbahce is playing Zenit St Petersburg, Red Star Belgrade and Azerbaijan side Neftci in the Pari Premier Cup from Sunday, with matches being held at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

Russian teams were suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation”.

READ | Alive and kicking for now, but isolated Russian football risks going backwards

“The bloody money of (Russian energy giant) Gazprom has eclipsed everything for you, left you without honour and conscience,” Dynamo said in a statement.

Fenerbahce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Dynamo accused the Turkish club of accepting “bloody handouts from the sponsors of terrorism,” and added: “Nothing can justify this step. No money can compensate you for this shameful behaviour, this trip to the killer without morals and human qualities.”

Last year, Fenerbahce was given a one-game partial stadium closure, suspended for two years, after its fans chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name in a game against Dynamo Kiev.

UEFA’s Appeals Body had fined Fenerbahce 50,000 euros ($54,835) and ordered the partial closure of its stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Fenerbahce /

Dynamo Kiev /

Zenit St Petersburg /

Red Star Belgrade

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Without honour and conscience: Dynamo Kiev blasts Fenerbahce for playing in Russia
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4: England 137/4 in 251 chase; Cummins removes Root
    Team Sportstar
  3. Para Athletics World C’ships 2023: Rakshitha enters women’s 1500m final
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round
    Reuters
  5. Humpy, Harika to spearhead India’s challenge in Asian Games; chess league in country planned in December
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Without honour and conscience: Dynamo Kiev blasts Fenerbahce for playing in Russia
    Reuters
  2. Leicester appoints former Man City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
    Reuters
  3. WATCH: This is going to be the most competive World Cup, USWNT captain Alex Morgan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ballon d’Or-winning former Inter and Barcelona star Luis Suarez passes away
    AFP
  5. Technically and tactically, we’re not there yet; we need improvement in all areas: Sunil Chhetri
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Without honour and conscience: Dynamo Kiev blasts Fenerbahce for playing in Russia
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4: England 137/4 in 251 chase; Cummins removes Root
    Team Sportstar
  3. Para Athletics World C’ships 2023: Rakshitha enters women’s 1500m final
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round
    Reuters
  5. Humpy, Harika to spearhead India’s challenge in Asian Games; chess league in country planned in December
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment