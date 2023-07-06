MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid beats Barcelona to sign Turkish teen star Arda Güler

Real Madrid announced the signing of Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler from Fenerbahce on a six-year deal.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 18:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s midfielder Arda Guler (L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Wales.
Turkey’s midfielder Arda Guler (L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Wales. | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE
infoIcon

Turkey’s midfielder Arda Guler (L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Wales. | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE

Real Madrid announced the signing of Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler from Fenerbahce on a six-year deal on Thursday.

La Liga rival Barcelona was also reportedly interested in the signature of the 18-year-old, who has been dubbed as the ‘Turkish Messi’.

Güler, an attacking midfielder, made his Fenerbahce debut in 2021 and has nine goals to his name. He also has four appearances for the senior national team with a goal, which came against Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifier last month.

More to come...

